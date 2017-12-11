Alvin Kamara expects to play Sunday

Getty Images

Drew Brees likely earns some MVP votes, as well he should. But rookie running back Alvin Kamara showed his worth to the Saints by remaining in the locker room for most of New Orleans’ 20-17 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

Kamara played only six snaps, taking a hit to the head in a collision with Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Kamara immediately grabbed his facemask after the 4-yard loss, showing signs of a concussion.

The Saints scored only 14 points without him.

Kamara, though, expects to return to the lineup Sunday against the Jets.

With extra days between games, Kamara said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that he would be “good to go.” Kamara said the same thing on Twitter a few days ago, tweeting, “Right back at it next week.”

Kamara, a candidate for offensive rookie of the year, has 608 yards rushing, 639 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns.