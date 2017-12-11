Andre Williams out for year with broken wrist

Getty Images

Chargers third-string running back Andre Williams broke a wrist on the final play of Sunday’s victory over Washington and will miss the rest of the season, coach Anthony Lynn said Monday.

Williams will undergo surgery.

While Williams played only five offensive snaps this season, he was a core special teams player with 95 special-teams snaps.

That means Branden Oliver, who hasn’t played since Oct. 29, likely takes over Williams’ snaps on special teams. Oliver has played 68 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps this season.