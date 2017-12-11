Ben Roethlisberger first QB with three 500-yard games

Getty Images

The Steelers came back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter on Sunday night to beat the Ravens 39-38 and clinch the AFC North title behind a big performance from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger completed a career-high 44 passes and finished the night with 506 yards. Roethisberger had thrown for more than 500 yards in two other games and became the first player in league history to do it three times against Baltimore.

Roethisberger threw for 228 of those yards while the Steelers were putting up 19 points in the fourth quarter, which left running back Le'Veon Bell among the teammates impressed by his performance.

“He’s a winner. He’s going to find a way to win games,” Bell said, via ESPN.com. “We were down 11 … he put us in a position to win games. That’s what you want in your quarterback. That’s why I’m glad I play with him.”

It’s not every night when finding a way to win includes throwing for 506 yards, but that’s the situation the Steelers found themselves in on Sunday and they were celebrating a division title because their quarterback was capable of doing it.