Bengals considered giving John Ross reps at cornerback

Bengals receiver John Ross nearly became Bengals cornerback John Ross.

Per multiple sources, the Bengals mentioned to Ross the possibility of taking snaps at defensive back, before Ross recently landed on injured reserve.

It’s unclear whether the Bengals seriously considered having the 10th overall pick in the draft play NFL cornerback. One source suggested that it was mentioned in connection with injury issues at the position. Another source believes that the possibility traces to apparent concerns among the coaching staff about the player’s overall toughness.

There are no questions about Ross’ speed; he generated the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL’s Scouting Combine. But he appeared in only three games this season, catching no passes and running the ball once, for 12 yards. He capped the play with a fumble.