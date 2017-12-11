Bill O’Brien wants to stay, Deshaun Watson wants him to

Getty Images

With so much focus on the condition of quarterback Tom Savage, it was easy to overlook another development during coach Bill O’Brien’s press conference Monday, and how it pertains to the future of the team.

O’Brien said that despite another round of speculation about his employment, he wanted to stay on as coach there, and he got some immediate support from the key to the franchise’s hopes.

Asked if he wanted to coach the Texans next year, O’Brien replied: “Sure. I enjoy being the head coach of the Houston Texans. I have a great relationship with these players here. I’m going to continue to coach hard until they tell me I’m not coaching here anymore.”

Of course, that’s the kind of thing people say this time of year, especially if they have contract remaining. And questions about O’Brien’s status are far from new, as there was reason to believe last year that the relationship between O’Brien and General Manager Rick Smith was sufficiently strained that parting ways was a possibility.

But then they got their hands on quarterback Deshaun Watson, and that may have changed things. At least, Watson hopes so.

Responding to a tweet from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network after the press conference which mentioned O’Brien wanting to stay, Watson made his feelings clear.

& I want OB with me! 💯 https://t.co/nQvzmfYFmx — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) December 11, 2017

While Watson doesn’t sign the checks, having him in O’Brien’s corner can’t hurt as O’Brien enters the offseason leading to the final year of his contract.

O’Brien has a 31-29 record in four seasons, but this is the first year he won’t go 9-7. The loss of Watson to a torn ACL has plenty to do with that, but having a quarterback with promise changes the landscape of the job.

O’Brien said he didn’t know of any movement on a contract extension, or any discussions with owner Bob McNair toward that end.

But having Watson on his side can’t hurt.