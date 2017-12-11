Brandon Linder cursed at Seahawks on way into locker room

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Seahawks ended with the Seahawks touching off scuffles by charging the line on a pair of kneeldowns as time ran out on the 30-24 Jacksonville win.

The first of those scraps included Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett diving at the legs of Jaguars center Brandon Linder. Bennett then rolled into Linder’s legs again as Linder tried to get up and the two men tussled on the ground as officials tried to restore order.

They were able to restore enough of it to get the teams into the locker room, which is where Linder got in a few more parting verbal shots.

“F— y’all,” Linder screamed at the Seahawks, via Alex Marvez of Sporting News. “Y’all are b—es!”

Linder’s teammate Marcedes Lewis wasn’t any happier about it, either.

“That’s somebody’s livelihood,” Lewis said. “Why try to hurt somebody? We have 60 minutes to handle [the game]. In the last 30 seconds you’re going to spear someone in the legs? That’s not cool.”

Bennett was penalized while teammates Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were ejected from the game. All could be hearing from the league this week as well.