Broncos expected to place Ron Leary on injured reserve

The Broncos are expected to place starting offensive guard Ron Leary on injured reserve with a back injury, via Mike Klis of 9News. They will sign tight end Matt LaCosse off the Giants’ practice squad to fill his roster spot, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post.

Leary has missed the past two games, and it doesn’t appear he will heal quickly enough to play again this season since the Broncos are making the roster move.

He was the Broncos’ top target in free agency, signing a four-year, $36 million deal. Leary, who previously played for the Cowboys, started 11 games. He missed part of the season opener with a concussion.

Connor McGovern, a fifth-round pick in 2016, has started the past two games at right guard.