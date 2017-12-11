Cardinals promote Vinston Painter, waive Carlton Agudosi, Justin Drescher

Getty Images

The Cardinals waived wide receiver Carlton Agudosi and long snapper Justin Drescher. It promoted Vinston Painter from the practice squad.

Drescher signed earlier this season after Aaron Brewer broke his wrist in a Week 5 game against the Eagles. Drescher’s departure likely means Brewer is ready to return from injured reserve.

Drescher, 29, played eight games with the Cardinals after snapping in every game for the Saints the past six seasons.

The Cardinals promoted Agudosi from the practice squad Nov. 22. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Painter has played three games for the Cardinals on special teams, splitting time between Arizona’s active roster and practice squad. He originally joined the Cardinals’ practice squad on Sept. 14 after spending the preseason with Washington.

Painter entered the league with Denver as a sixth-round selection (173rd overall) in the 2013 draft out of Virginia Tech and has spent time with the Broncos, Browns, Giants, Dolphins and Washington during his NFL career.