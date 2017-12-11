Cardinals want to extend Blaine Gabbert

Getty Images

In case you’re one of those cynical types who don’t believe in Festivus miracles, read on.

AN NFL team not only wants to play Blaine Gabbert, they want to pay him to play for them next year, too.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals want to keep Gabbert around next year, in some role.

General Manager Steve Keim said during a radio appearance on 98.7 FM Monday that they did want to bring Gabbert back after his one-year deal expires, though they’re not clear about the role.

“The one thing about Blaine that has impressed me is his ability to bounce back from adversity,” Keim said.

There was plenty of that, as he was sacked eight times in yesterday’s win over the Titans. Gabbert was a pedestrian 17-of-26 for 178 yards though.

“Some of the touch throws he needed to make were a little off,” Keim said. “When he has to go through his progression, he has a tendency to get a little high on ball placement.”

The Cardinals are higher on Gabbert than practically anyone in the NFL, as coach Bruce Arians has said he could see Gabbert starting next year if Carson Palmer didn’t return. They brought him in this year as their third, but he took over when Drew Stanton was injured and hasn’t given that role up.

Then again, they’re in position for a top 10 pick, which could enable to draft the long-term answer they’ve been looking for, which could turn Gabbert into a bridge or a placeholder.