Carson Wentz vows to come back “stronger than ever”

Getty Images

Carson Wentz admits he’s had a “tough” day after the medical staff confirmed he tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s loss to the Rams. But in a video message he posted on social media, the Eagles quarterback said the injury will not “stop me” and vowed to return “stronger than ever.”

Here is the transcript of his full two-minute video message:

“What’s up everybody. Obviously it’s been a rough day for me personally. I’m not going to lie. I have a ton of faith in the Lord and in his plan, but at the end of the day, it’s still been a tough one and it will be tough on me for a little bit. But as I just kind of reflect tonight, I know the Lord’s working through it. I know Jesus has a plan through it. I know he’s trying to grow in something, teach me something, use me somehow, someway. This will just be a great testimony as I go forward. Maybe not all of you out there are Christians or followers of Jesus, but I can say as 100 percent as a follower of Jesus, I have the upmost confidence in his plan. His plan is perfect. If we got everything we wanted in life, it would be disaster. I know Jesus is up there, looking down, and he knows what he’s doing. I’m just going to surrender that to him and trust him in that. I can promise to everybody — all my fans out there in the Philly area and the North Dakota area, all across this country — this will not stop me. Going forward, I will come back stronger than ever. I will use this as motivation and I will be attacking it this whole process as I recover.

“But at the end of the day, this year we still have something special. We just clinched the NFC East. That was step one of our goals this season. We’re just continuing on from there. I will be with the team along the way. I will be supporting them. I have the upmost confidence in Nick and the coaching staff and everybody else that they’ll step up. We’ve been plagued with injuries all year along, and it’s just been the next-man-up mentality. That’s just going to continue. That’s just going to continue. Nick’s going to do an amazing job and lead this team now. I’m going to be there to support and help in whatever way I can.

“Again, I just want to say thank you. I tweeted out yesterday thanks for all the thoughts and prayers. I genuinely mean that. The phone calls, the text messages, the emails, the tweets, everything from everybody out there, it just means the world to me. It’s so humbling to know how many people are praying for me and lifting me up and encouraging me. It means the world. I appreciate it. God bless all of you, and I promise this will not stop me. I will come back stronger than ever.”