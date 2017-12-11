Chiefs place Steven Terrell on injured reserve

Getty Images

Safety Steven Terrell put the finishing touches on Sunday’s Chiefs win over the Raiders when he intercepted Derek Carr with just over 30 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter.

That turned out to be the final play that Terrell will make for the Chiefs this season. The team announced on Monday that Terrell has been placed on injured reserve.

There was no announcement about the specific injury that will end Terrell’s season. He did stay down for a bit after a hit on tight end Clive Walford during Sunday’s game, but obviously returned to action before the game came to an end.

Terrell played 38 defensive snaps on Sunday, which was a season high spurred by the absence of Eric Murray due to an ankle injury.

The Chiefs promoted sixth-round pick Leon McQuay from the practice squad to fill Terrell’s spot on the roster.