Chris Hogan made trip to Miami, could return tonight

Getty Images

The Patriots are going to be missing one key target tonight, but they could be getting another back.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, wide receiver Chris Hogan made the trip to South Florida for tonight’s game against the Dolphins, and could return.

Hogan has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury, and was limited in practice last week.

If he’s able to go, it would mitigate the loss of Rob Gronkowski, who is serving his one-game suspension for his elbow smash of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White last week.

The Patriots left three players home who were on the injury report, leaving defensive end Trey Flowers (rib), special-teamer Brandon King (hamstring) and running back Mike Gillislee (illness) back in Boston.

Hogan was third on the team with 33 catches for 438 yards when he was injured in Week Eight. He was tied for the team lead with five touchdowns at the time of the injury.