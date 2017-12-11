Chris Hogan, Matthew Slater return to action

Getty Images

The Patriots get wide receiver Chris Hogan, wide receiver Matthew Slater, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle and linebacker Trevor Reilly back in the lineup tonight.

With Rob Gronkowski suspended, the Patriots welcome Hogan back after a four-game absence.

Slater, the Patriots’ special teams captain, returns after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots already had ruled out five players — running back Mike Gillislee (illness), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf), defensive end Trey Flowers (rib) and safety Brandon King (hamstring).

The team’s other inactives are linebacker David Harris and offensive lineman Cole Croston.

The Dolphins’ inactives are quarterback Matt Moore (foot), running back Damien Williams (shoulder), cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (shoulder/ankle), guard Isaac Asiata, guard/tackle Jermon Bushrod (foot), defensive end Cameron Malveaux and tight end A.J. Derby.

Bobby McCain will start for Tankersley.

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas, who was questionable with a knee injury, is active.