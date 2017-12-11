David Baker’s deposition in Hall of Fame case to be taken Thursday

Getty Images

Yes, the wheels of justice can move slowly. But, inevitably, they move.

In the litigation arising from the failure to play the 2016 Hall of Fame game between the Colts and Packers, Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker’s will testify under oath on Thursday of this week.

A threshold fight lingers regarding the certification of the proposed class of ticket purchasers who showed up for a game that never happened — and who incurred travel, food, beverage, and souvenir expenses before finding out the game wouldn’t be played. But a recent court order denied the effort of the Hall of Fame and the NFL to prevent the deposition of Baker from addressing other matters, including the events resulting in the cancellation of the game, what the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell knew about it, why fans weren’t told earlier, etc.

The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Ohio. Eventually, it will be resolved. Somehow.