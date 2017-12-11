Dolphins lead Patriots 13-10 at half

AP

The Dolphins have the lead. Now, can they keep it?

Miami has 217 yards, while holding Tom Brady and the Patriots to 120 yards. Brady has completed 11 of 16 passes for 92 yards and an interception, with 10 completions going to running backs and the other to tight end Dwayne Allen.

The Patriots had only 2 yards in the first quarter, the fewest they have in the first quarter since 1998 in a Week 8 game against the Dolphins. The Patriots also had only 2 yards of offense in the first quarter of that game.

Rex Burkhead has the Patriots’ only touchdown, on a 3-yard run, giving him five touchdowns in his past three games. He scored two against Miami two weeks ago and two last week against Buffalo.

Jay Cutler has had his best half since signing with Miami, completing 15 of 20 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. Kenyan Drake has four catches for 80 yards and 11 carries for 40 yards. Jarvis Landry has four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Devin McCourty has four tackles, a sack of Cutler and a tackle for loss, while Xavien Howard has an interception of Brady. Howard had two interceptions last week against Denver.

The Patriots got a Stephen Gostkowski field goal with 2 seconds remaining in the first half to cut the Dolphins’ lead to three points. It was the 10th time they scored in the final minute of the half this season. New England has outscored opponents 50-14 in final minute of the first half.