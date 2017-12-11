Eagles confirm torn ACL for Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Any hope that the Eagles might get quarterback Carson Wentz back this season was extinguished on Monday afternoon.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson opened his press conference by confirming that Wentz suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Pederson added that no other ligaments were injured.

Pederson said that a review of the film from Sunday left the team with the belief that Wentz may have torn the ligament before getting hit by two Rams defenders on a dive into the end zone, but the response is the same regardless of when it happened.

“I hate it for the season he’s been having,” Pederson said.

Nick Foles will take over as the team’s starting quarterback and Pederson said this is “the reason” why the team moved to get Foles on the roster this offseason. Pederson said he didn’t think there was much about the offense that will change because Foles is now the quarterback and that the team isn’t going to change their goals as a result of the injury.

Pederson called the team “resilient” and they’ll need to be if they’re going to keep rolling without Wentz available the rest of the way.