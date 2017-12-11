Eagles show no interest in Colin Kaepernick, yet

Getty Images

Eagles fans having dreams of the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl win are now living the nightmare of losing franchise quarterback and MVP candidate Carson Wentz. And they’ll have to hope that Nick Foles (who once was dubbed the team’s quarterback for the next 1,000 years by coach Chip Kelly) can carry them to postseason success.

If he can’t get it done, what will the Eagles do? The only other option on the roster is Nate Sudfeld, and the best free-agent option continues to be Colin Kaepernick.

Per a league source, the Eagles have shown no interest in Kaepernick, and they’re not currently expected to do so.

Regardless of what anyone thinks about him, it’s impossible to argue that he wouldn’t be a viable veteran presence behind Foles. Even if Foles is in better position to run the offense, Kaepernick provides better insurance than Sudfeld, in the event Foles gets hurt or stinks it up.

