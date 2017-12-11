Earl Thomas: Losing to a “subpar quarterback” stings

Getty Images

The Seahawks were bad houseguests last night. Not only did they get into an ugly fight late in the game which led to some ejections, and one player tried to climb into the stands to confront fans, but they also insulted their host.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was dismissive of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, while discussing the fact they still control their playoff fate.

“Right now, it’s not [easier to think about coming division games],” Thomas said, via Sean Quinton of the Seattle Times. “Because, you know, that was a subpar quarterback. They had a great game plan. They out-executed us, which can’t happen. You’ve gotta take advantage of these things.”

Of course, Bortles got the last laugh. Not only did his team get the win, but he actually outplayed Russell Wilson (man it’s weird to type those words, and it took a few tries because even mi fingers objected to the notion).

Bortles threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while Wilson was picked off three times. That contributed to the furstration, and Bortles didn’t mind giving a little trash talk back to the Seahawks after they came unraveled late.

“Teams aren’t used to getting beat by the Jags,” Bortles said. “We beat the crap out of them for 60 minutes.”

That might be enough to trigger Seattle’s ugly reaction, which the league has already started reviewing for potential punishments.