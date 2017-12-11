Eli Apple active on social media while inactive for Giants game

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Eli Apple was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but he remained active on Twitter.

Apple retweeted a tweet by Ohio State fan site Eleven Warriors about Cowboys running back and former Buckeye Rod Smith‘s 81-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Apple also went to Ohio State and wrote he’ll “always be a Buckeye” when questioned about whether he should be celebrating a touchdown by his team’s opponent.

Apple was active on Twitter during the game, writing “I’m too healthy” in response to someone who wondered why he wasn’t playing. Giants interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said after the game that Apple didn’t get enough practice reps due to a hip issue at practice last week.

It was the fourth straight game that Apple has missed during a disappointing second season that also featured reports of Apple nearly walking out on the team after his effort was criticized. Apple said that wasn’t true, but it’s clearly been a frustrating year for the 2016 first-round pick.