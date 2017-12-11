Gerald McCoy believes he tore his biceps

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left Sunday’s loss to the Lions with an injury and the veteran believes that it is a serious one.

Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders reports that McCoy, who had tears in his eyes on his way off the field, believes he tore his biceps in the 24-21 loss. McCoy has suffered the injury twice before during his career.

“It actually happened on the first play of the game,” McCoy said. “[I] just kept playing through the pain but the it got to a point where I just couldn’t tolerate the pain anymore. I didn’t want to be out there playing with one arm. You’re not helping your team at that point. Your being selfish. If I would have kept playing I would have hurt my team.”

If that diagnosis is confirmed, McCoy would likely miss the final three games of what’s already been a disappointing season in Tampa. McCoy has started all 13 games for the Bucs and has 40 tackles and five sacks on the year.