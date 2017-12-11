Goodell: I pay for my plane use

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has his new contract. However, he doesn’t have the free use of a private plane for life.

Contrary to the much-ballyhooed claim from ESPN that Goodell wanted free private jet service until he goes wheels up (or down) for the last time, Goodell wanted only the ability to use the NFL’s private jet service, with reimbursement to the league. And that’s apparently what he got.

Appearing Monday on CNBC, Goodell was asked about the “plane for life.”

“Anything I’ll have as far as access to an airplane I pay for,” Goodell said.

So there’s the answer. No free plane for life.

Which is good, since compensation of up to $200 million (to go along with the $200 million he’s already gotten) would allow him to buy his own fleet of them.