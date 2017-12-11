Hue Jackson: I don’t think John Dorsey’s planning a coaching change

Getty Images

The Browns came close to winning their first game of the 2017 season on Sunday, but fell to 0-13 when they couldn’t hold a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the Packers 27-21 in overtime.

That loss came days after the Browns hired John Dorsey as their new General Manager and released a statement saying that Hue Jackson would return as coach in 2018. That statement hasn’t stopped people from feeling that Dorsey will ultimately push to make a change at head coach, but Jackson remains confident he’ll be back.

“I don’t think that’s the case at all,” Jackson said of Dorsey wanting to hire his own coach, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Jackson said it was a “much different” Monday with Dorsey on the job as they met in the morning to go over the game and discuss areas to target for improvement in the final three games of the year. Jackson thinks the two men are in sync when it comes to how to move forward, but we’ll have to wait to see if that remains the case once the calendar changes to 2018.