Jaguars review finds four people who threw objects at Quinton Jefferson

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2017, 5:13 PM EST
AP

The end of Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Seahawks devolved into scuffles on the field when the Seahawks charged the line during a kneeldown and almost got worse when Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson charged the stands after objects were thrown at him as he made his way off the field following his ejection.

Jefferson was stopped before he could get into the stands and the Jaguars began a review designed to identify the fans who were throwing things at Jefferson. On Monday, the Jaguars announced that they have looked at video and spoken to fans in the area to find four individuals who threw objects at Jefferson.

The team said they are in the process of identifying those fans. If they are season ticket holders, those privileges will be revoked in accordance with the team’s fan code of contact. If not, they will be barred from purchasing tickets through the team or its affiliates and banned from EverBank Stadium.

The review of what happened in the stands has not been closed so others may be identified as well.

12 responses to “Jaguars review finds four people who threw objects at Quinton Jefferson

  2. I’m sure that football fans agree that if you pay for a ticket, you have the right to do anything you want. If you’ve bought a beer it’s your beer to throw it if you want to. If you want to pee, spit, or vomit on someone, it’s your constitutional right to use your bodily fluids in any way you want. Whatever happened to freedom of expression?

  5. If Jefferson wasn’t stopped from going into the stands, I would love to have seen the faces on those punk fans that threw the objects at him. Not so tough now, huh?

  7. I am sure the CB on 4th down grabbing Paul Richardson by the ankle and holding him on man to man would have changed the end of the game and I am sure that did not help.

  9. He should have stopped himself from stopping when the first object came flying his way. Everything that followed went from bad to worse to awful.

  10. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:20 pm
    If the people involved are determined to be 12’s the team and Everbank will take their cue from the league office and absolve them of any wrongdoing.

    Your usual ridiculous and useless comment. They were obviously Jax home fans and not traveling 12’s. Not to mention it would make no sense for a SEA fan to throw objects at their own team.

  11. I’ve been wanting to throw objects at certain seahawks players for years.

    My boycott of giving Bengals owner mike brown any of my money (tickets/jerseys/accessories) and those certain seahawks players are injured or currently play on different teams prevents me from gathering throwable objects.

  12. The Seahawks are dirty and the fans did not like it. Bennett could have knocked one of the offensive linemen or quarterback out with the low hit on the offensive line.

