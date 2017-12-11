Jaguars review finds four people who threw objects at Quinton Jefferson

AP

The end of Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Seahawks devolved into scuffles on the field when the Seahawks charged the line during a kneeldown and almost got worse when Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson charged the stands after objects were thrown at him as he made his way off the field following his ejection.

Jefferson was stopped before he could get into the stands and the Jaguars began a review designed to identify the fans who were throwing things at Jefferson. On Monday, the Jaguars announced that they have looked at video and spoken to fans in the area to find four individuals who threw objects at Jefferson.

The team said they are in the process of identifying those fans. If they are season ticket holders, those privileges will be revoked in accordance with the team’s fan code of contact. If not, they will be barred from purchasing tickets through the team or its affiliates and banned from EverBank Stadium.

The review of what happened in the stands has not been closed so others may be identified as well.