Jay Cutler’s three touchdowns, Xavien Howard’s two interceptions lead Dolphins to 27-20 win over Patriots

Getty Images

Jay Cutler, Kenyan Drake and Xavien Howard combined to hand the New England Patriots their first loss since Oct. 1.

Drake compiled 193 total yards from scrimmage, Cutler tossed three touchdowns and Howard intercepted Tom Brady twice as the Miami Dolphins earned a 27-20 victory on Monday night.

Drake, having assumed the starting role following the trade of Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia, rushed for 114 yards and caught five passes for 79 yards on the night. Cutler threw for 263 yards with two touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and a third to Jakeem Grant as the Dolphins controlled the game for much of the night.

A Brady-led Patriots offense somehow managed to go 0-for-11 on third down against Miami. The Dolphins held New England to just 248 total yards and just 25 rushing yards on the night.

After a pair of Cody Parkey field goals gave Miami an early 6-0 lead, New England grabbed their only lead of the night on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Rex Burkhead.

Cutler led the Dolphins on a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive to retake the lead. A 5-yard touchdown pass from Cutler to Landry gave the Dolphins a 13-7 advantage. Stephen Gostkowski connected on a 46-yard field goal before halftime to close the gap to 13-10.

Howard intercepted Brady for a second time on New England’s opening drive of the second half. Cutler found Grant for a 25-yard touchdown five plays later to extend Miami’s lead to 20-10. After a Patriots three-and-out, Miami marched right back downfield with Cutler and Landry hooking up again on a 4-yard touchdown to push the advantage to 27-10 late in the third quarter.

Brady hit James White for a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 27-17. Kiko Alonso saved a touchdown in the closing minutes by tackling Danny Amendola at the 1-yard line. Penalties moved the Patriots back and they couldn’t find the end zone, forcing them to settle for a 33-yard Gostkowski field goal to pull within seven, 27-20, with 53 seconds remaining. However, an onside kick attempt didn’t come close to succeeding and the Dolphins were able to run out the clock.