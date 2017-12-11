Jerry Jones still hopes to delay Goodell extension by six months

Getty Images

Yes, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has something up his sleeve regarding Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reports that Jones has proposed a resolution to table the contract talks for six months. Per Wickersham, the resolution appears on the agenda for the Wednesday meeting.

The terms of the proposal suggest that it predates (and may have prompted) the finalization of the contract. Under the existence resolution from May 2017, the Compensation Committee had the authority to execute the Goodell contract.

Wickersham explains that Jones did not withdraw the proposal after the contract was finalized, although the members of the Compensation Committee believed he would.

While Jones may make other proposals aimed at the scope of the Commissioner’s powers and/or the exercise of them, the fact that a binding contract exists makes it difficult if not impossible to scrap the deal without triggering any severance provisions or other terms that would result in the league owing Goodell a sum likely in the millions of dollars.