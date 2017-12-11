John Harbaugh on play-calling: If it doesn’t work, it wasn’t a good call

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2017, 5:05 PM EST
Getty Images

John Harbaugh is right about one thing: If Joe Flacco had completed one of his two passes on the second-to-last drive in Sunday night’s loss to the Steelers, Monday morning quarterbacks would laud the team’s aggressiveness. But it didn’t work, and the Ravens left the Steelers too much time, making it easy to second-guess the play-calling.

“We could run it. We could pass it,” Harbaugh said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “You do whatever you can to try to get yards. If it works, it’s a good call. If it doesn’t work, it’s not a good call.”

The Ravens held a 38-36 lead with 3:29 remaining when they took over at their own 25. But the Steelers had all three timeouts.

Flacco threw incomplete on first down, burning only four seconds. Alex Collins gained 7 yards on second down on the Ravens’ final running play of the night, and Flacco threw incomplete on third-and-three.

The Ravens used up only 1:04, and the Steelers retained all three timeouts. Pittsburgh, of course, went on to kick the game-winning field goal with 42 seconds left.

Since Baltimore ran for 152 yards, including 120 by Collins, the Ravens likely asked themselves the same question Ravens fans asked Monday: What if?

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “John Harbaugh on play-calling: If it doesn’t work, it wasn’t a good call

  1. The Steelers have done this three times this season. It’s pretty annoying. Teams can’t keep a lead on them at all late in game. Credit goes to the Steelers offense. When the Ravens were up 9 they really should have closed it out, but the Steelers moved the ball easily.

  2. Big issue here on the first down call and the execution. Call was not a great idea facing a defense that was intent on protecting that first down zone. But real issue is the execution. Flacco easily saw the play was a failure and failed to check down to an easy 4-8 yard gain, as any quality qb would have done.

  3. Baltimore play calling was not good, and they paid the price. Steelers play calling at end was 10x worse, but they had horseshoe up buttocks and they got away with it. Steelers could/should have killed off clock and taken chances with kicker that doesn’t miss the middle of the uprights, plain and simple. Instead they threw two very low percentage passes, allowing Baltimore 45 seconds and a time out to re-take game that was begging for Pitt oc to be facing unemployment after that disastrous sequence.

    Horrible rule that cost Baltimore final time out on injury AFTER INCOMPLETE PASS forced automatic time out to treat injured player LIKELY SAVED PITT as it took the middle of field out of consideration diluting odds of Baltimore fg opportunity. I understand the rule’s spirit as related to stopping clock or benefiting a fatigued defense–the rule was never intended to impact trailing offense related to an INCOMPLETE PASS.

  4. Raven’s play’s are called by a guy who elected to kickoff after winning the toss in over-time when he was Detroit head coach.

  5. Yet an other example of atrocious playcalling clock management by either Harbaugh and/or his OC Mornigwheg. How many games are these dudes going to cost the team before Biscotti feels the need to move n?

  6. .
    “We could run it. We could pass it,” Harbaugh said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “You do whatever you can to try to get yards. If it works, it’s a good call. If it doesn’t work, it’s not a good call.”

    ———–

    “We could win it. We could lose it. We chose to lose it”
    .

    .
    What Harbaugh does seem to realize is that gaining yardage is only part of the equation in that situation. Draining the clock is of equal importance.
    .

  7. The Steelers kept shooting themselves in the foot, but at the end, Ben, Bell, and Brown stepped up. Those 3 players are likely HOFers. Harbaugh didn’t get outcoached. Great coaching by the Ravens was really the only reason the game was close to begin with.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!