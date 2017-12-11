John Harbaugh on play-calling: If it doesn’t work, it wasn’t a good call

Getty Images

John Harbaugh is right about one thing: If Joe Flacco had completed one of his two passes on the second-to-last drive in Sunday night’s loss to the Steelers, Monday morning quarterbacks would laud the team’s aggressiveness. But it didn’t work, and the Ravens left the Steelers too much time, making it easy to second-guess the play-calling.

“We could run it. We could pass it,” Harbaugh said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “You do whatever you can to try to get yards. If it works, it’s a good call. If it doesn’t work, it’s not a good call.”

The Ravens held a 38-36 lead with 3:29 remaining when they took over at their own 25. But the Steelers had all three timeouts.

Flacco threw incomplete on first down, burning only four seconds. Alex Collins gained 7 yards on second down on the Ravens’ final running play of the night, and Flacco threw incomplete on third-and-three.

The Ravens used up only 1:04, and the Steelers retained all three timeouts. Pittsburgh, of course, went on to kick the game-winning field goal with 42 seconds left.

Since Baltimore ran for 152 yards, including 120 by Collins, the Ravens likely asked themselves the same question Ravens fans asked Monday: What if?