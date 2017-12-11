Josh Gordon, Damarious Randall trade barbs on Twitter

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon had a 38-yard catch on the team’s first offensive play of Sunday’s game and caught his first touchdown since the 2013 season a bit later in the first quarter, but he had just one more catch the rest of the day.

Cornerback Damarious Randall had a lot to do with that. Green Bay shifted him onto Gordon after that fast start and Randall did the job.

“He had one catch,” Randall said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Any more questions?”

Gordon wasn’t left overly impressed with Randall’s work. He saw a tweet with the above quote and responded to it on Monday morning by disparaging both Randall and his teammates.

Great Win for them but let’s be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime https://t.co/ennvwjTMUH — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 11, 2017

Randall responded a short time later to say that Gordon “must be on that s–t again.”

Gordon didn’t point out the disadvantages, but the fact that he returned from three years off the field to take over as the team’s best player does a pretty good job all by itself.