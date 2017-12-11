Josh McCown emotional after injury because “I don’t know what’s next”

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Josh McCown broke his left hand in Denver on Sunday and will have more tests on Monday to find out if he’ll need to have surgery to repair an injury that ended the longest run of success he’s had as an NFL starter.

McCown was emotional in the locker room after the game, saying “it’s been the best because of the guys” while expressing uncertainty about what will come next.

“You never know,” McCown said, via Newsday. “You get flooded with emotions of all those things, because you don’t know. It’s a family decision every year. I don’t know what’s next. The possibility of something coming to an end, you just don’t know. So yeah, it’s just emotional, because I love these guys so much, love these coaches and love this organization. It means a lot to me to be here. … Just the scope of each year, not wanting to finish this way, and obviously, when you come to this point in your career, each year is so special and precious. You don’t want it to end this way. You’re thinking through everything, thinking through the game, just thinking through everything. Thinking through 16 years. It’s just emotional. I’m very, very thankful. I hate that it went this way, but I’m just so thankful that I got to be a part of this.”

Offensive coordinator John Morton said last week that he’d be in favor of bringing McCown back for another season and that seems possible if the Jets don’t make a move for another veteran quarterback come the offseason. If not, McCown, who will be 39 when next season starts, would have to start over somewhere else once again.