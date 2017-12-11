Josh McCown to have surgery on broken left hand

AP

Jets quarterback Josh McCown is headed for surgery on his broken left hand.

Coach Todd Bowles made the announcement at his Monday press conference and confirmed that McCown will miss the final three games of the season as a result. That was the impression McCown gave after Sunday’s game when he gave an emotional press conference about his uncertain playing future.

McCown’s situation will get sorted out in time, but the Jets will now turn elsewhere to play out the string on the season. Bryce Petty replaced McCown on Sunday and will get the start in New Orleans this week.

The Jets could also take their first regular season look at Christian Hackenberg at some point before the year is out. The 2016 second-rounder has rarely been active for games in his first two seasons, but is set to be the No. 2 now that McCown is out of the picture.