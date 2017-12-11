Josh Norman vents about Washington’s struggles

Posted by Mike Florio on December 11, 2017, 12:44 PM EST
It’s all quickly coming apart for Washington.

On the same day that the latest comments from safety D.J. Swearinger about the team’s lack of preparation called into question the future of the man responsible for ensuring that they are prepared, cornerback Josh Norman called into question his own future with the team.

I came here to win a championship,” Norman said after Sunday’s 30-13 loss, via Kimberly A. Martin of the Washington Post. “If we’re not doing that, what are we doing? Why are we here?

“Because I’m not going to be a part of something that’s not going to go forward and win a championship. That’s serious. I don’t care about the money, I don’t care about the fame, I don’t care about anything. The only thing I care about is that ring. You can strip me however you want to; strip all the titles I have to my name. If I don’t win a championship, that means it’s all for nothing.”

Norman also questioned his role in the defense, which entails Norman typically staying on one side of the formation and not following the opposing team’s best receiver.

Norman made it to the Super Bowl with the Panthers two years ago, losing to the Broncos. He then signed with Washington after Carolina rescinded the franchise tag in April. If major changes come to the organization, via replacements for coach Jay Gruden and/or president Bruce Allen, the new regime could decide to move on from Norman, who’ll turn 30 on Friday.

32 responses to “Josh Norman vents about Washington’s struggles

  3. I’ve got more respect for Norman after these comments. With that being said, if he truly cared about winning you’d think he’d have tried his hardest to remain in Carolina after coming off a Super Bowl loss with a superstar QB. Just my opinion.

  6. When Norman was released by Carolina he signed with Washington because they offered the most money not the best shot at a ring

  7. “The only thing I care about is that ring… If I don’t win a championship, that means it’s all for nothing.”

    The camaraderie, the relationships, the joy of playing the game and being part of a team will have meant nothing to him without a championship ring. So, if he doesn’t get that precious ring, his career meant nothing. Relatively few ever get that ring. How very, very sad to set yourself up for a lifetime of regret and disappointment by focusing only on the ultimate prize instead of the journey.

  9. So Dan Snyder fires McLoughan, Bruce Allen comes in again, lets Djax and Garcon walk, keeps the future of Cousins in balance, signs Terrelle Pryor, fails to draft a dependable RB or replacement for the often injured Jordan Reed, and completely ignores the offensive line.. and people want to blame Gruden? Gruden has gotten what he can every year out of the Redskins from what I’ve seen and I’m not a Redskins fan so feel free to tell me if I am wrong. But I hope Gruden and Cousins get out of dodge, and for the Redskins fans sake I hope Dan Snyder sells the team. Washington fans deserve better.

  10. Josh Norman is frustrated that he’s on a team that cannot backup his trash talking. Norman is a solid player, but the rest of the team is mostly below average.

    The Redskins are in real trouble. They keep cycling through quarterbacks and coaches, having minimal success before going back to rebuild. When they finally get a decent quarterback, they don’t have the pieces around him. Next year, they’ll be in total rebuild mode and if they miss on another first-round quarterback, they’ll set themselves behind 2-3 years again.

    Average quarterback with great skill players can equal success. Average quarterback with average skill players equals failure. No quarterback, and it doesn’t really matter who else is on the team. The Redskins are about to go into the latter stage of the cycle, and it’s going to be ugly.

  11. Sorry, Josh. No one goes to the Redskins to win a championship. Not with that owner, not with that GM, and not with that coach. Probably not with that QB either. You, Josh, went to the Skins because were the only ones willing to overpay you with crazy money for that ONE game you made OBJ lose his mind.

  15. “Because I’m not going to be a part of something that’s not going to go forward and win a championship. That’s serious. I don’t care about the money, I don’t care about the fame, I don’t care about anything. The only thing I care about is that ring. You can strip me however you want to; strip all the titles I have to my name. If I don’t win a championship, that means it’s all for nothing.”

    Sooo.. then why do the weekly radio show and all the commercials and trash talk?

  16. Norman stated that since he doesn’t care about the money he will be taking the veteran minimum to help the team acquire and retain other top talents …

    Oh wait no he diiin’t

  17. What a douche. He left a team that lost in the Super Bowl to go to a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in 20 years. You went there for the money Josh, you are not fooling anyone.

  18. You went from Carolina to Washington to win a championship? That’s some interesting logic. You could have just gone to the Pats…

  19. I appreciate the guys desire to win, but he’s going about expressing it the wrong way. Also Josh, talk to Dan Marino; unless youre with the Pats winning SB’s in this league is far from a given.

  22. He complained about his role? staying on one side instead of covering the #1 receiver? He got smoked by the Chargers #2 receiver for a 75 yard TD. Their #2 had 120+ yards and their #1 had 111 yards. So I guess he didn’t cover anyone. I would be complaining about his role if I was the defensive coordinator.

    ——

    Carolina shafted him with the franchise tag removal. First they tag him then they decide not to as can’t negotiate a long term deal, said Gettleman. Only problem is that it was late April when they did it, a full six weeks into free agency. Basically Norman got the raw end there on being able to find a timely suitor and get paid, more importantly though they completely wasted his time, and as time is precious there’s no real reason to go back to the Panthers after that.

  26. Norman, my fellow CCU alum, go play for my Steelers for $8-9 million a year if you want a championship so bad. Having you in our secondary would do wonders!

    IF it’s really about the ring. But seriously, if you want a ring, why did you choose Washington?!?! Smh

  28. The Skins will have 20 UFAs this offseason. I cannot imagine any responsible agent who would recommend that any of them or any other free agent sign with Lil Danny’s Dumpster Fire. Sure, Snyder and his minion, Bruce “Winning Off the Field” Allen, will offer to overpay some free agents, but the big picture certainly favors signing elsewhere even if the contract is not absolute top dollar.

    19 seasons of pathetic and counting under Snyder. No end in sight.

  29. “Well, yeah, the Redskins were the highest bidder, but I really came here for a shot at the ring.”

    Josh, if you really care about a ring, you would have taken a paycut to go play for the Pats, Steelers, Seahawks, or Falcons.

  30. If you’ve watched Skins games on TV this year, you can see the season ticket holder base has eroded significantly. If you thought the blowback over the McCloughan firing was bad, just wait until they try to explain to the fans why Cousins won’t be back.

    Snyder is so out of touch with the fan base. He’s actually moving forward with plans to build a new stadium. Can’t charge PSLs with fans leaving in droves. Can’t get public funding in DC with the Redskins name intact. So what’s it going to be Danny? Move the team or sell it?

