Josh Norman vents about Washington’s struggles

It’s all quickly coming apart for Washington.

On the same day that the latest comments from safety D.J. Swearinger about the team’s lack of preparation called into question the future of the man responsible for ensuring that they are prepared, cornerback Josh Norman called into question his own future with the team.

“I came here to win a championship,” Norman said after Sunday’s 30-13 loss, via Kimberly A. Martin of the Washington Post. “If we’re not doing that, what are we doing? Why are we here?

“Because I’m not going to be a part of something that’s not going to go forward and win a championship. That’s serious. I don’t care about the money, I don’t care about the fame, I don’t care about anything. The only thing I care about is that ring. You can strip me however you want to; strip all the titles I have to my name. If I don’t win a championship, that means it’s all for nothing.”

Norman also questioned his role in the defense, which entails Norman typically staying on one side of the formation and not following the opposing team’s best receiver.

Norman made it to the Super Bowl with the Panthers two years ago, losing to the Broncos. He then signed with Washington after Carolina rescinded the franchise tag in April. If major changes come to the organization, via replacements for coach Jay Gruden and/or president Bruce Allen, the new regime could decide to move on from Norman, who’ll turn 30 on Friday.