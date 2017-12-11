Kenyan Drake has 170 yards from scrimmage

Getty Images

Jay who?

Kenyan Drake is showing why the Dolphins shipped Jay Ajayi to the Eagles at the trade deadline in October. Drake, a third-round pick out of Alabama in 2016, gained only 179 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards last season as a rookie.

He had a career-best 141 yards from scrimmage last week against Denver, including his first 100-yard rushing game.

Drake has one-upped himself against the Patriots.

He has 17 carries for 90 yards and four catches for 80 yards, helping the Dolphins to a 27-10 lead.