Malik McDowell apologizes for arrest, saying he “made a mistake”

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive lineman Malik McDowell apologized Monday, after his weekend arrest for disorderly conduct.

“I am embarrassed by the situation and my actions on Saturday,” McDowell tweeted. “I would like to apologize to the Atlanta Police Department, SL Lounge, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and my teammates. I am a young man who made a mistake and am constantly working towards [sic] getting better.”

McDowell, who isn’t playing this season after being injured in an offseason ATV accident, was arrested early Sunday morning at a bar after police responded to a verbal altercation. McDowell claimed he had $600 stolen.

McDowell and a friend were both booked and released with $325 bonds.