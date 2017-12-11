Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, Ike Taylor suspended by NFLN after harassment suit filed

Getty Images

NFL Network has suspended three analysts following the filing of a sexual harassment lawsuit against the league-owned broadcasting operation.

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, and Ike Taylor have been suspended pending an investigation into allegations made by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, according to Bloomberg.com.

Faulk has the highest profile of the three, with key spots on the network’s biggest studio shows, including its Sunday morning pregame show and its Thursday night pregame show.

According to the complaint, Faulk allegedly asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about Cantor’s sex life. He also allegedly fondled her breasts and groped her behind. Taylor allegedly sent Cantor “sexually inappropriate” pictures of himself, including with a video of him masturbating in the shower. The Bloomberg report does not specify the allegations against Evans.

The lawsuit also accuses former NFLN executive producer Eric Weinberger of sending “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” to Cantor. He allegedly told Cantor that she was “put on earth to pleasure me,” and allegedly pressed his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and asked her to touch it.

Weinberger currently serves as president of Bill Simmons’ media group.

Former NFLN analyst Donovan McNabb also is accused of texting explicit comments to Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network.

The allegations appear in an amended complaint. Cantor originally filed suit in October.