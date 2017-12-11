Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Bills DT Kyle Williams after a snowy Sunday, “I want to say that our fans and the people here are the toughest damn people in the world. They’re why I’ve been here so long, and the reason I enjoy being here so much.”

Why have the Dolphins struggled in prime time games?

It looks like the Patriots will have WR Chris Hogan back in the lineup on Monday night.

Jets CB Morris Claiborne had one of his worst outings of the year.

RB Alex Collins has been driving the Ravens offense.

Was Sunday rock bottom for the Bengals?

Browns wide receivers sported sunglasses on the sideline at points on Sunday.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was suspended for Sunday’s game, but he still had his Steelers helmet on.

Texans LB Brian Cushing made a “bittersweet” return to the lineup.

Colts K Adam Vinatieri shared his thoughts on kicking in a snowstorm.

CB A.J. Bouye had two big interceptions for the Jaguars.

A back injury forced Titans T Taylor Lewan to the sideline.

WR Demaryius Thomas led the Broncos to a long-awaited win.

The Chiefs dedicated themselves to running the ball against the Raiders.

WR Tyrell Williams has been a good fit as the Chargers’ No. 2 receiver.

TE Lee Smith said you’d have to be “delusional” to think the Raiders looked like a playoff-caliber team on Sunday.

Cowboys K Dan Bailey had a frustrating day.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo showed some differences from Ben McAdoo after the latest Giants loss.

The Eagles defense stepped up after Carson Wentz‘s injury.

There wasn’t much life in the Redskins on Sunday.

A trip to his home state went well for Bears QB Mitch Trubisky.

Does Sunday’s win ease pressure on Lions coach Jim Caldwell?

Packers QB Brett Hundley saved his best work for the final moments.

Vikings QB Case Keenum couldn’t evade the Panthers pass rush.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is trying to shake off a rough outing.

RB Jonathan Stewart had a big day in the Panthers win.

Sunday’s results impacted the Saints’ playoff standing.

The Buccaneers pulled some trickery in Sunday’s loss.

The Cardinals defense led the way to a win.

Injuries mounted for the Rams on Sunday.

The 49ers benched CB Dontae Johnson during Sunday’s win.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson couldn’t finish off another comeback.