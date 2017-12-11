More Cards line shuffling: Jared Veldheer to IR

Getty Images

Injuries up front are nothing new for the Cardinals this season, so you can forgive coach Bruce Arians for getting the body parts wrong.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Arians was worried about how left tackle Jared Veldheer came out of yesterday’s game because of an elbow problem, only for Veldheer to say the arm was fine but he hurt his ankle during the game.

Tests this morning revealed Veldheer broke his ankle, and he’ll go on injured reserve.

“You just have to laugh and go on,” Arians said. “What’s next. Get a game plan these guys can succeed at, and go win a game.”

Veldheer’s injury goes along with D.J. Humphries, putting both their starting tackles entering the year on IR, along with left guard Mike Iupati.

The Cardinals also lost right guard Earl Watford during Sunday’s game to a high ankle sprain, meaning even more adjustments are coming.

Center A.Q. Shipley‘s the only Cardinals lineman to start every game this year.