NFL could set record for most worst-to-first teams

Getty Images

The Eagles are in. Will the Panthers, Jaguars and/or Chargers join them?

All four of those teams finished in last place in 2016. If all four win their divisions this season, it would set a record for the most worst-to-first teams in NFL history.

In both 2005 and 2006, three teams went from worst-to-first. The Bears, Giants and Bucs accomplished it in 2005 and the Ravens, Saints and Eagles did it the following year.

After winning the NFC East, the Eagles ensure at least one 2016 cellar-dweller makes the postseason. In 14 of the past 15 seasons, at least one team won its division the season after finishing in last place.

Another streak seems certain to continue this season, too. In each season since the 12-team playoff format was instituted in 1990, at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs after missing the playoffs the previous season.