NFL investigating Seahawks’ actions, Jaguars’ stadium security after ugly ending Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2017, 11:46 AM EST
Getty Images

The ugly ending to Sunday’s game in Jacksonville could have consequences for both the Seahawks and the Jaguars.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed today that the league is looking at on-field discipline for players who committed personal fouls late in the Jaguars’ victory over the Seahawks. That was to be expected, as the league always investigates any incident that results in ejections, and Seattle’s Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were ejected.

But the league also confirmed that the Jaguars have a responsibility to ensure that there’s adequate security around the field, and that the NFL will investigate how multiple Jaguars fans were able to throw things at Seahawks players.

“The home team does have responsibility for security and we work closely with all 32 of our clubs on those issues,” Lockhart said. “We are going to be looking at and talking to both clubs about a variety of things in that game particularly at the end where we had a series of ejections, on-field issues and then leaving the field. We will be working with the club to identify those who might have been involved in throwing objects or acting outside the rules we expect of our fans. That has already begun, as well as our football operations department looking at on-field stuff. Nothing to report at this point, but all of this will be looked at thoroughly.”

The Jaguars fans who threw objects on the field will likely be banned from the stadium, if they can be identified. And it won’t be surprising if Richardson, Jefferson and Michael Bennett are suspended. The league may also take action against the Jaguars and require them to beef up security at the stadium. Sunday’s incident was ugly, and the league can’t have that happen again.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “NFL investigating Seahawks’ actions, Jaguars’ stadium security after ugly ending Sunday

  1. I’ll start this off by saying, as a Seahawks fan, I was grossly embarrassed by their actions at the end of that game. You lost, take it like a man and move on. I’ll always love this team, but there are a handful of the players I won’t miss when they finally move on. Jacksonville’s fans weren’t in the right to be throwing anything on the field, and I hope they were caught and dealt with, but be bigger than that, Jefferson. Be a professional.

  2. Not surprising. She hawks are punks and when things don’t go their way they act like what they are. They also know their window is slammed shut.

  5. The fan had a field level seat by the visiting team’s tunnel. That’s prime real estate so it shouldn’t be hard to ID him assuming it is his seat. I thought security did a decent job of keeping the player safe. Not security’s fault if a player is dumb enough to go after a fan.

  9. No excusing Bennett’s dirty cheap shot, the guy’s a pathetic human being. But, the officiating in that game is what led up to all of this. The refs allowed the Jags to get away with dirty play, cheap shots, and taunting all game long while also screwing the Seahawks pretty bad in that game. Frustrations boil over when you lose a game like that. I get that. How Fournette and a couple other Jaguars weren’t ejected at the end as well is indicative of how the game was officiated. They could do whatever they wanted without repercussion. I hope in these investigations, the league also reviews Steratore and his crew. They should be facing suspension as well.

  10. Regardless if you like a player or not, throwing something at them from the stands shows you have the courage of a punk. If you’re not man/woman enough to throw it in their face when you’re standing face to face with them, then don’t do it.

  11. What’s to investigate? Just review Seattle’s history, particularly #72.

    Makes you wonder about his Las Vegas incident with his history of being mentally unstable.

  12. Short of a net, how would security stop fans in the front row from throwing things onto the field? All you can do is catch them after the fact. On the video security was climbing into the stands almost immediately, so I’m sure they caught a lot of the beer throwers.

  18. Fans should know better than to throw stuff on to the field and I hope those who did so are banned from the stadium in the future, but Jefferson isn’t without blame. He escalated the confrontation with the fans, removing his helmet and charging closer to them instead of just leaving the field and letting security take care of the idiots in the stands. He almost made a bad sitution really ugly by trying to climb into the stands. I’m not sure what his plan was for after he gets to the top of that 6 foot drop but he and others could have been seriously injured over drunk people throwing food and beverages.

  19. I honestly don’t believe the Seahawks have gotten over losing that Superbowl to the Patriots. They just haven’t been quite the same ever since. Now they are losing games to the likes of Blake Bortles and Jacksonville. That Superbowl loss will haunt the Seahawks until all the players and coaches from that team are gone.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!