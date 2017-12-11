NFL investigating Seahawks’ actions, Jaguars’ stadium security after ugly ending Sunday

Getty Images

The ugly ending to Sunday’s game in Jacksonville could have consequences for both the Seahawks and the Jaguars.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed today that the league is looking at on-field discipline for players who committed personal fouls late in the Jaguars’ victory over the Seahawks. That was to be expected, as the league always investigates any incident that results in ejections, and Seattle’s Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were ejected.

But the league also confirmed that the Jaguars have a responsibility to ensure that there’s adequate security around the field, and that the NFL will investigate how multiple Jaguars fans were able to throw things at Seahawks players.

“The home team does have responsibility for security and we work closely with all 32 of our clubs on those issues,” Lockhart said. “We are going to be looking at and talking to both clubs about a variety of things in that game particularly at the end where we had a series of ejections, on-field issues and then leaving the field. We will be working with the club to identify those who might have been involved in throwing objects or acting outside the rules we expect of our fans. That has already begun, as well as our football operations department looking at on-field stuff. Nothing to report at this point, but all of this will be looked at thoroughly.”

The Jaguars fans who threw objects on the field will likely be banned from the stadium, if they can be identified. And it won’t be surprising if Richardson, Jefferson and Michael Bennett are suspended. The league may also take action against the Jaguars and require them to beef up security at the stadium. Sunday’s incident was ugly, and the league can’t have that happen again.