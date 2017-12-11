NFL will investigate Tom Savage concussion protocol

Getty Images

The NFL now has multiple pending concussion protocol investigations.

With the investigation regarding the failure of the Seahawks to keep quarterback Russell Wilson from re-entering a Thursday night game last month still pending (a decision is expected soon), another investigation has begun. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said during a Monday media briefing that the league and NFL Players Association will jointly investigate whether the concussion protocol was properly followed during Sunday’s 49ers-Texans game, after quarterback Tom Savage suffered an apparent head injury.

One of the key questions will be whether the ATC spotters properly transmitted video of Savage in apparent distress, with hands shaking while on the ground, to the sideline personnel responsible for assessing Savage. As PFT reported last night, that video was at no point provided to the persons on the sideline responsible for making decisions about Savage.

Savage initially was cleared to return by the independent neurotrauma consultant. Later, a Texans trainer noticed that something was amiss, prompting Savage to be further evaluated in the locker room.