NFL will investigate Tom Savage concussion protocol

Posted by Mike Florio on December 11, 2017, 11:49 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL now has multiple pending concussion protocol investigations.

With the investigation regarding the failure of the Seahawks to keep quarterback Russell Wilson from re-entering a Thursday night game last month still pending (a decision is expected soon), another investigation has begun. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said during a Monday media briefing that the league and NFL Players Association will jointly investigate whether the concussion protocol was properly followed during Sunday’s 49ers-Texans game, after quarterback Tom Savage suffered an apparent head injury.

One of the key questions will be whether the ATC spotters properly transmitted video of Savage in apparent distress, with hands shaking while on the ground, to the sideline personnel responsible for assessing Savage. As PFT reported last night, that video was at no point provided to the persons on the sideline responsible for making decisions about Savage.

Savage initially was cleared to return by the independent neurotrauma consultant. Later, a Texans trainer noticed that something was amiss, prompting Savage to be further evaluated in the locker room.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “NFL will investigate Tom Savage concussion protocol

  1. No worse way to start a story then by saying “The NFL Investigate…” This means it will either be a 27 month investigation that turns out to have some agenda behind it or something that says “we followed protocol” so the NFL can protect its family members and screw the players.

  2. i volunteer at st judes and a kid told me his dream was to play nfl. i was gonna let him down gentle and tell him how good you have to be but then i remembered how good the texans qbs are. lil dude has some shot

  3. Gotta be one of the more disturbing things I’ve seen. Guy was convulsing on the ground. I really hope that this isn’t a lack of enforcement on the NFL’s side. Just proves they want to line their pockets instead of making sure guys aren’t brain dead at the end of their careers.

  5. .
    Dick Stockton and Mark Schlereth covered the game for CBS. It would be an interesting follow up to find out how they viewed the events as neutral observers.
    .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!