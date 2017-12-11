Packers unsure whether Aaron Rodgers will play this week

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is eligible to return from injured reserve and play against the Panthers on Sunday, but no decision has yet been made on whether he will.

Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers underwent tests today and is now being evaluated by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie and other medical professionals before a decision is made about his availability.

“There’s a number of scans, testing that went in this morning,” McCarthy said. “It’s now in the evaluation stage. Dr. McKenzie is reviewing it. There’s a number of medical opinions involved in the decision. So at this time, I do not have a clean decision for you or an update.”

McCarthy joked that he’ll be pressuring the medical staff to let him know as soon as possible.

“If I don’t know tomorrow, they’re going to be putting Pat McKenzie on IR,” McCarthy said.

Rodgers last played in Week Six, when he suffered a broken collarbone against the Vikings.