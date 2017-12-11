Panthers anticipating seeing Aaron Rodgers this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 11, 2017, 1:03 PM EST
The Packers have the vaguest of playoff chances, and a pretty good quarterback who is eligible to play this week.

So Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t going to wait on the Packers to start prevaricating and playing mind games.

Via Richard Walker of the Gaston Gazette, Rivera told reporters that he’s working with the assumption they’ll see Aaron Rodgers this week when the 7-6 Packers roll into town.

Rodgers has been practicing and apparently looking good as he comes back from a broken collarbone, but this is the first week he’d be eligible to play.

The Packers haven’t made an official declaration yet, but it seems fairly obvious.

The Panthers have faced Rodgers four times, splitting the games. They beat him in 2008 and 2015, but lost in 2011 and 2014. In those four games, Rodgers has 1,230 yards, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 112.1.

So yeah, probably best not to waste any practice time on Brett Hundley.

10 responses to “Panthers anticipating seeing Aaron Rodgers this week

  2. Game on!! Couldn’t ask much more from Hundley. 3-4 record that could have easily been 4-3 with a win over Pittsburgh. Getting his first real action. Now it is time to win out. Go Pack!

  4. And they shouldn’t be worried in the least. Go through that Swiss cheese OL and put him back on the shelf.

  6. “The Packers have the vaguest of playoff chances…”

    ——————————————————–

    They aren’t that vague. If they win out, they’re almost certainly in.

  7. cabosan1978 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    ÷÷÷÷÷

    More accurately, they could have easily been 1-6 as they won their last two games in overtime.

  8. “If the Packers are smart they will let Rodgers continue to recover and start planning for next season.”

    —————————————

    Why? If its healed and he’s medically cleared to play, why wouldnt he play?

    Its not like he’s got a torn up knee or ankle he’s rehabbing. Its a broken bone. Once its healed, its healed…there’s no “continue to recover”.

    ——
    Thankfully you Viking fans are here to point that out. We never would have known otherwise. Funny thing is, you guys always say we can’t win in OT, then you troll us when we do.

  10. threeptplay says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    _____________________________________

    How did that work out for Romo?

