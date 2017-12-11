Panthers anticipating seeing Aaron Rodgers this week

Getty Images

The Packers have the vaguest of playoff chances, and a pretty good quarterback who is eligible to play this week.

So Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t going to wait on the Packers to start prevaricating and playing mind games.

Via Richard Walker of the Gaston Gazette, Rivera told reporters that he’s working with the assumption they’ll see Aaron Rodgers this week when the 7-6 Packers roll into town.

Rodgers has been practicing and apparently looking good as he comes back from a broken collarbone, but this is the first week he’d be eligible to play.

The Packers haven’t made an official declaration yet, but it seems fairly obvious.

The Panthers have faced Rodgers four times, splitting the games. They beat him in 2008 and 2015, but lost in 2011 and 2014. In those four games, Rodgers has 1,230 yards, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 112.1.

So yeah, probably best not to waste any practice time on Brett Hundley.