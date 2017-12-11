Patriots gain only 2 yards in first quarter, score TD in second

AP

The Patriots had 2 yards of total offense in the first quarter, the lowest for New England in the first quarter since a Week 8 game against the Dolphins in 1998. The Patriots also had only 2 yards of offense in the first quarter of that game.

But you knew it wouldn’t last.

The Patriots went 51 yards on their second possession of the second quarter, and just like that, they took a 7-6 lead.

Patriots running back Dion Lewis had a one-handed catch for 20 yards as Tom Brady beat the blitz, and Xavien Howard was called for a 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty while defending Brandin Cooks. That got the Dolphins to the 3, where Rex Burkhead carried it in.

Brady has completed 7 of 11 passes for 53 yards and an interception. He has 3,685 passing yards for the season, passing Warren Moon for the most passing yards in a single season in NFL history for a quarterback 40 years old or older.

The Dolphins answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jay Cutler to Jarvis Landry, completing an impressive seven-play, 80-yard drive, to regain the lead 13-7 with 3:33 remaining until halftime.