Colts cornerback Pierre Desir underwent surgery Monday to repair his torn pectoral muscle, according to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star. Desir should return in time for organized team activities, though the question is for who?

Desir becomes a free agent in the offseason.

The Colts placed him on injured reserve Dec. 4 after his injury against the Jaguars.

Desir played in nine games this season, making 32 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.