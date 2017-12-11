Report: Davon House has transverse process fracture in back

AP

Packers cornerback Davon House wasn’t expected t0 play on Sunday because of a shoulder injury that led to a doubtful designation on Friday’s injury report, but he wound up getting the green light to play.

House didn’t make it all the way to the end of the overtime win over the Browns, however. House was carted off with a back injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that House has been diagnosed with a transverse process fracture in his back. He’s expected to miss some time, but other players with the same injury have been able to return to the lineup after a week or two.

The Packers placed rookie Kevin King on injured reserve last week and Demetri Goodson didn’t play on Sunday because of a hamstring injury, so they’ll be shorthanded even if House’s absence is a long one. The Packers used three safeties — Morgan Burnett, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Josh Jones — for much of Sunday’s game and they’ll likely be seeing a lot of time in Carolina this week as well.