Report: No suspensions from Jaguars-Seahawks game

The Seahawks, who play the Rams for the NFC West lead this week, can rest a little easier. They will have all their healthy players, with none facing suspension for actions at the end of the loss to the Jaguars, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The league still is reviewing the late-game actions of both teams with several players certain to be fined.

The scuffle between the teams happened on the final two plays with the Jaguars in victory formation. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday on his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle that Michael Bennett was trying to swipe the snap.

“Time it up and swipe the snap,” Carroll said.

But Bennett dove at the knees of Jaguars center Brandon Linder, and running back Leonard Fournette came to Linder’s defense. Bennett and Fournette received offsetting penalties. Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch.

On the next play, Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was ejected and Carroll was penalized. Jefferson tried to climb into the stands as he was leaving the field after a Jaguars fan threw a drink at him.

But the NFL deemed nothing egregious enough to warrant a suspension.