Sidney Jones to return to practice this week

Getty Images

The Eagles are awaiting confirmation of what they expect to be bad news on the injury front.

But because I’d rather light a candle than curse their darkness, there is some sliver of good news to be shared.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones is expected to return to practice this week, which could allow him to return this season. He’s currently on the non-football injury list.

Jones, their second-round pick, had surgery to repair a torn Achilles in March, so anything they get out of him this year would be a bonus.

A talented cover player, Jones would have been a high first-rounder if not for the injury, which happened during a workout.

And with the team announcing that quarterback Carson Wentz indeed tore his ACL last night, they can use any good news they can get.