Snow football is the best football, and other Week 14 thoughts

Getty Images

A 13-7 game between the mediocre Bills and the worse-than-mediocre Colts? Awful.

Add snow? Awesome.

That’s all I could think as I sat in my comfy living room, with my Sunday Ticket package and my four TVs, and I kept finding myself turning the biggest screen to that Bills-Colts game, even as I probably should have been paying more attention to games that had more of an impact on the playoff race.

But snow football is so fun. Fun has too often been lacking in the NFL this season, but there’s just something so beautiful about seeing players make plays on a white field, looking more like kids in the backyard on a snow day than like highly paid professionals. Sure, the two teams combined to complete just 18 of 38 passes, but that’s part of the fun: It was like a throwback to the good old days.

Also making it feel like a throwback to the good old days were a couple of running backs lumbering through the snow. Both the Colts’ Frank Gore and the Bills’ LeSean McCoy had career highs in carries, with Gore going for 130 yards on 36 carries, while McCoy ran for 158 yards on 32 carries, the 32nd of which was the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

McCoy may be the best snow runner the NFL has ever seen. In a previous game played in a blizzard, four years ago in Philadelphia, McCoy single-handedly led the Eagles to a victory over the Lions by gaining 217 yards, including fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 57 and 40 yards. On that day, everyone else looked stuck in the snow, while McCoy looked like he was gliding on top of it.

Yesterday, the Colts and Bills delivered a delightful game. Along with the Army-Navy Game a day earlier, also in heavy snow, it was exactly what football should be. Here’s hoping that winter is coming to the NFL for the rest of the season.

Here are my other thoughts from Sunday:

We may have just seen the last nail in Marvin Lewis’s coffin. It’s one thing to lose. It’s another thing to get utterly humiliated on your home field by a bad team. The latter is what happened to the Bengals yesterday in their 33-7 loss to the Bears. Lewis has been the Bengals’ coach since 2003 and turned them around from a time when they were generally considered the NFL’s worst franchise. But he still hasn’t won a playoff game, and now he’s won just 10 of his last 27 games. I think this may be Lewis’s last season in Cincinnati.

What’s going on in Houston? Texans quarterback Tom Savage returned to yesterday’s game after suffering a nasty hit to the head that left him clearly not all there. He was eventually pulled from the game with a concussion, but why was he allowed to keep playing at all? The Texans also sent Savage back into a game after he suffered a concussion last season. The NFL must launch an investigation of the Texans and the independent neurologist who cleared Savage to return to the game. This can’t keep happening.

Derek Carr doesn’t look like a $125 million quarterback. Carr has struggled all season after signing a five-year, $125 million contract this offseason, and the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs yesterday may have been Carr’s worst game yet. Against a bad Chiefs defense that was playing without top cornerback Marcus Peters, Carr threw two interceptions and was terrible for three quarters until finally putting up some numbers in garbage time. When a team sinks the kind of salary cap space in a player that the Raiders have sunk into Carr, that player absolutely must produce. Carr is not producing.

Josh Gordon is the Browns’ best player. Gordon, the wide receiver who missed nearly three years because of drug suspensions, has made an instant impact on the offense since his return last week, making plays no other Brown can make. Which is both a reminder of his incredible talent and an indictment of the Browns’ personnel moves in the time Gordon has been gone.

Jimmy Garoppolo is something special. Garoppolo, who was sent from New England to San Francisco just before the NFL’s trade deadline, has played very well considering how little time he’s had to learn a new offense. He has 627 passing yards in two starts, and he appears to be in complete command of the offense. The 49ers were 1-10 before Garoppolo became their starting quarterback and are 3-10 now. I have a feeling that a few years from now, we’re going to say the 49ers got a steal when they traded a second-round draft pick for Garoppolo.