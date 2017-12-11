Steelers FaceTimed with Ryan Shazier after comeback win

AP

The Steelers had linebacker Ryan Shazier on their minds before Sunday night’s game against the Ravens as evidenced by the shirts and cleats referencing their injured teammate many of them wore during warmups.

After hours of twists and turns that eventually turned into a 39-38 comeback win, Shazier was still on their minds. The team called Shazier on FaceTime to include him in the celebration of the AFC North title

“We just told him that we got that crown for him,” defensive end Cameron Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He was happy about it. I know a lot of guys were emotional about it. Sucks that he couldn’t be out there, but we just wanted to make him proud and get that ‘W’ for him.”

The Steelers also shared a video from Shazier on the team’s Twitter account. Shazier said that “you guys scared me, but we know how to pull it out.” Everyone hopes that will be the case for Shazier in his recovery from last week’s spinal injury as well.