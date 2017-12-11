Taven Bryan declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

Add another name to the list of players making an early entry to the 2018 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan announced that he will be leaving the University of Florida after three seasons. Bryan said that the recent hiring of Dan Mullen as head coach made his decision more difficult, but he ultimately chose to pursue an NFL career.

Bryan had 37 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for losses for the Gators this year. He added an interception, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 4.5 tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks in his first two collegiate seasons.

There’s a lot of work to be done on draft boards before players start coming off the board in April, but Bryan is generally thought to be a candidate to get picked in the first two rounds.