Texans planning to start T.J. Yates this week

The Houston Texans are preparing to start their third quarterback of the season on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said today that he’s expecting T.J. Yates to start in place of Tom Savage, who was injured in yesterday’s loss to the 49ers.

Yates showed some promise in Sunday’s game, completing 14 of 26 passes for 175 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Yates played better than Savage on Sunday, so the Texans might want to keep playing Yates even if Savage is medically cleared.

The Texans had Savage on the field to start the season in Week One, but he was terrible and got benched in favor of Deshaun Watson. With Watson at the helm, the Texans’ offense came alive, but the season was essentially lost when Watson suffered a torn ACL.

Houston hopes Watson will be healthy and ready to go next year. For the remainder of this year, Savage and Yates may be auditioning for the role of Watson’s backup in 2018.