Titans expect Marcus Mariota, Taylor Lewan will be fine

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals that his play needs to improve and shrugged off concerns about a left knee injury that coach Mike Mularkey said he suffered early in the game.

That seems to be the Titans’ feeling about any potential problem as well. Mularkey said Monday that the knee issue impacted the offensive play calling at points in the 12-7 loss because it limited what he felt would work, but that they don’t expect it to be a problem moving forward.

Mularkey said that the team expects Mariota to practice on Monday. He added that left tackle Taylor Lewan should be able to practice as well. Lewan left Sunday’s game with back stiffness and went for an MRI on Monday.

The Titans will be in Santa Clara to face the 49ers next Sunday as they try to nail down a playoff spot in the AFC.